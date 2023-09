KARACHI, Pakistan - Inflation in Pakistan is expected to clock in around 29-31% in September, the Ministry of Finance said in its monthly report on Thursday.

It added that oil price pressures and the adjustment in energy prices meant the inflation outlook would remain uncertain, but was expected to remain on a downward trajectory, especially from the second half of the current fiscal year.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; editing by Christina Fincher)