ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's finance ministry said on Friday it had finalised a draft law to set up a national sovereign wealth fund.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting reviewed the draft bill for the establishment of the fund for optimal leverage and better management of the government's assets in the country in line with international standards, policies and practices, it said.

