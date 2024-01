Pakistan's sovereign international dollar bonds rose on Thursday ahead of a meeting of the the International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board on the first review on the country's $3 billion programme.

The bonds rose by up to 1.77 cents by 0857 GMT, with the 2026 bonds rising the most to 70.79 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Libby George)