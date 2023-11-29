ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan court overturned the conviction of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a corruption case on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Sharif was found guilty in 2018 on charges of corrupt practices in a case linked to his family's purchase of upscale London flats, and was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

The Islamabad High Court announced its decision after the national anti-graft body did not contest Sharif's appeal for his acquittal, lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar said.

"I had left it to the mercy of God," the former premier said in comments broadcast live on local TV after he left the court.

Sharif had been out on bail pending the appeal and had always denied any wrongdoing, saying the charges were politically motivated.

