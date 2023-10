ISLAMABAD - A Pakistan high court on Thursday allowed former three time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's appeals for hearing against his conviction in corruption cases, Geo TV said.

The court decision will allow Sharif to contest his sentences in the appeals, which have been pending since his convictions in two corruption cases after his ouster as premier in 2017.

Sharif returned home from a self-imposed exile last week.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad)