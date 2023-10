Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar said on Wednesday that his country has completed more than 50 projects worth $25 billion under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Kakar was speaking at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

He said clean energy projects were expected to be completed in the next four to five years.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)