Port Louis : Noting that Mauritius has a special bond with India and a very long historical relationship, country's Foreign Affairs Minister Dhananjay Ramful has said that preparations are "unique and special" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the country and Indian investors can use Mauritius "as a gateway to Africa".

In an interview with ANI, Dhananjay Ramful, the Mauritius Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and International Trade, said India has provided extensive assistance in completing development projects in his country.

He said the two countries have Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) and Mauritius looks forward to making this trade agreement more purposeful and useful.

Mauritius and India signed a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) on February 22, 2021, during the visit of the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. It came into force on April 1, 2021. The India-Mauritius CECPA is the first trade agreement signed by India with an African country.

Dhananjay Ramful said India and Mauritius are reorienting their relationship and talking about a strategic partnership.

"The preparations are unique and special given that we have a very special bond with India. This is a very long historical relationship that we are talking about. It goes back to 1948, and since then, this relationship has strengthened over the years, and we have had various exchanges. In the meantime, we are talking about cultural exchanges, (improvement in) economic and trade relationship. Now we are reorienting that relationship. We are talking about a strategic partnership nowadays between Mauritius and India," he said.

"India has been a partner in development, all the way. India has given us a lot of assistance in terms of many infrastructural projects. This short interview will not be enough for the list. We have the Metro project, you have the new Supreme Court building, you have the new ENT Hospital... India has constructed a runway - so many projects have been implemented in Mauritius. India has stood shoulder to shoulder with Mauritius in completing those projects," he added.

Dhananjay Ramful said Africa is rising and Mauritius can be used as a platform, a gateway to invest in the countries in the continent.

"Now, in terms of economic trade, we also have CECPA, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with India. We are looking forward to make this trade agreement more purposeful and useful. The message I am giving to Indian investors is that we have to look at it as Mauritius being a gateway to Africa," he said.

"Africa has 1.3 billion consumers. Africa is rising and Mauritius can be used as a platform, a gateway to invest in Africa - bearing in mind that Mauritius is a member of various organisations. All these institutions are there for Indian investors to make purposeful meaning of the free trade agreement we have with India, and to invest in various sectors - pharmaceutical sector, education. There are various sectors where Indian investors can come to invest," he added.

PM Modi will pay a State Visit to Mauritius on March 11-12 to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius on 12th March as the Chief Guest. A contingent of Indian Defence Forces will participate in the celebrations along with a ship from the Indian Navy. Prime Minister last visited Mauritius in 2015.

During the visit, Prime Minister will call on the President of Mauritius, meet the Prime Minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in Mauritius. Prime Minister will also interact with the members of the Indian-origin community, and inaugurate the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, both built with India's grant assistance. A number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be exchanged during the visit.

