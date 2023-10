Maruti Suzuki India , the country's top carmaker by sales, on Friday reported a 80.3% jump in second-quarter profit, aided by strong demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

The company's profit after tax for the three months to Sept. 30 rose to 37.17 billion rupees ($446.64 million) from 20.62 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 83.2210 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)