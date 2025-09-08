Israel said it signed an agreement with India on Monday aimed at promoting and protecting reciprocal investment.

Israel's Finance Ministry said it was the first Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) country to sign such an agreement with India.

The deal, signed by both countries' finance ministers in New Delhi, would help expand trade and investment between Israel and India, the ministry said.

Bilateral trade was $3.9 billion in 2024.

