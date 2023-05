Heavy rain prevented any play at the final of the Indian Premier League on Sunday between defending champion Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

A digital board displays a message after the match got delayed due to rain before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 28, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP)

The final of the world’s most lucrative domestic T20 league will now be played on Monday.

Chennai, led by veteran Mahendra Singh Dohni, will be playing a record 10th IPL final and looking for a record-equaling fifth title.

Chennai Super Kings' fans wait for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings after the match got delayed due to rain, at an open air theatre for live streaming of the match, in Chennai on May 28, 2023. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) (Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP)

Gujarat, skippered by Hardik Pandya, thumped five-time champion Mumbai Indians in the knockout game to book a place in its second successive IPL final.