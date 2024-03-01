India is likely to experience above normal minimum temperatures in March, India's state-run weather office said on Friday, raising concerns about the country's critical wheat crop.

In the first half of March, north-western parts of the country could receive above-normal rainfall, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department, told a virtual news conference.

In the second half of March temperatures are likely to rise above normal, he said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Christina Fincher)



