Indian automaker Tata Motors' electric vehicle (EV) unit on Tuesday said it reduced prices of its cars by up to 120,000 rupees ($1,445.54) to pass on battery price reduction benefits to its customers. ($1 = 83.0140 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

