Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, India's largest drugmaker by revenue, reported a 5% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by strong sales of its generic version of popular cancer drug Revlimid.

The company's consolidated net profit after tax rose to 23.76 billion rupees ($285.37 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 22.62 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 83.2601 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Hyderabad; Editing by Sonia Cheema)