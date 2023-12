Indian digital payments firm Paytm said on Wednesday that it will cut down on disbursing loans under 50,000 rupees and expand to higher ticket ones, weeks after the central bank tightened rules on consumer lending after a surge in demand. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

