Indian digital payments firm Paytm posted a 38% rise in third-quarter revenue on Friday, helped by its payments business and strong loan growth in the financial services segment.

Consolidated revenue rose to 28.51 billion rupees ($343 million) for the October-December quarter from 20.62 billion rupees a year earlier.

The company, which has not posted a net profit since it went public in November 2021, said its consolidated net loss narrowed to 2.20 billion rupees from 3.92 billion rupees a year ago. ($1 = 83.0341 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)