India's online bond trading platform NDS-OM is facing technical issues and has stopped working completely for the second time in two sessions, several traders said on Thursday.

"There has been intermittent connectivity error again today, and it has shut down at the same time like yesterday," said a trader with a state-run bank, who did not want to be named as he is not authorised to speak to media.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was last traded at 7.2143% as of 11:32 a.m. IST, according to the Clearing Corporation of India's website. (Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Sonia Cheema)



