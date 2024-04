India has no restrictions on the import of electric vehicles from any country, including China, under a new EV policy, a senior government official told broadcaster CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. Last month, India announced lowering import taxes on certain electric vehicles produced by carmakers who commit to invest at least $500 million and start domestic manufacturing within three years. (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by YP Rajesh)

