India's infrastructure output rose at the slowest pace in 15 months in January due to weakness in refinery products and fertilisers production.

Infrastructure output rose 3.8% year-on-year compared with a revised 4.9% in December. The growth rate is lowest since the 0.7% recorded in October, 2022.

Infrastructure output, which accounts for 40% of industrial production, measures activity in eight sectors, including coal and electricity.

Production of refined products fell 4.3% year-on-year, while fertiliser production dropped 0.6%. Crude oil output grew just 0.7%.

Coal production was the best performing segment, rising 10.2% on the back of a 5.2% increase in electricity generation.

Cement output rose 5.6% and steel and natural gas production were 7% and 5.5% higher, respectively.

In the first 10 months of the financial year that started on April 1, infrastructure output rose 7.7% from the year earlier period, the data showed.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Alex Richardson, Kirsten Donovan)