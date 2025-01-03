India crossed an extraordinary milestone as its foreign exchange reserves surged past 700 billion US dollars in 2024 , placing the nation in the 4th position globally. Over the last decade between 2014 to 2024, the total foreign direct investment inflows were around over 709 billion dollars. India has jumped from 71st in 2014 to 39th in 2018 on the Global Competitiveness Index highlighting advancements in infrastructure, market size, and innovation.

India is today the world’s fifth-largest economy and advancing toward the goal of becoming the third-largest economy. The country has made substantial strides in sectors ranging from logistics to innovation, security, and cyber security.

A leap of 42 ranks in the Ease of Doing Business index between 2015 and 2018 positioned India as an investment-friendly destination. In 2024, India became the world’s second-largest producer of crude steel, after China. It also secured the second position globally in mobile phone production, solidifying its status as a major manufacturing hub.

India’s education sector is also experiencing remarkable growth, with the nation making significant strides in global academic rankings. The QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025 highlights India’s increasing prominence, with seven of its institutes now listed in Top 100 across Asia.

