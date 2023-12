India's Dr Reddy's on Tuesday said that its research and development centre in Hyderabad is being inspected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"We confirm the commencement of a USFDA inspection at our R&D centre (Integrated Product Development Organisation or IPDO)," a Reddy's spokesperson told Reuters.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Hyderabad; Editing by Sonia Cheema)