MUMBAI - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought a net $2 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in May, it said in a bulletin released on Saturday.

The RBI bought a total $10.14 billion, while it sold $8.14 billion, the bulletin showed.

The RBI's outstanding net forward purchases stood at $49.19 billion as of the end of May, it added.

