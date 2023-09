India's goods and services tax collections in August grew 11% on an annual basis, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told reporters on Friday, adding that the performance was in line with previous months.

The government had collected 1.44 trillion rupees ($17.41 billion) as goods and services tax in the same period last year.

