India's imports of liquefied natural gas are expected to jump to 150 million metric tons per year (tpy) by 2030 from 22 million metric tpy currently, Akshay Kumar Singh, chief executive of Petronet LNG, said on Wednesday.

He said India's consumption of natural gas stands at 150 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd), of which 45% of is imported. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan, writing by Emily Chow; editing by Jason Neely)