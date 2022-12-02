Indian top carmaker Maruti Suzuki said on Friday it planned to increase the price of its vehicles in January, prompted by continued cost pressure due to inflation and recent regulatory requirements.

"While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase," the company said in a statement, adding that the hike would vary across models.

Maruti did not say how much it planned to raise prices by. (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)



