India's central bank will not review its recent regulatory action taken on Paytm Payments Bank, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), last month, ordered Paytm affiliate Paytm Payments Bank to shut most of its business, including deposits, credit products and its popular digital wallets, by Feb. 29, citing "persistent non-compliance." (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi, writing by Siddhi Nayak in Mumbai; Editing by Savio D'Souza)