The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Monday of extreme heat wave condition over several parts of the country from April to June.

A press release from the IMD under the Ministry of Earth Sciences said that in the month of April above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country.

"During the season (April May and June) normal to above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except of some isolated areas in northeast and northwest India, where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely," the release said.

It also warned that during the hot weather season, above normal heatwave days are likely to occur over most parts of south peninsula, central India, east India and plains of northwest India.

The IMD also pointed out significant risks during heatwaves especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

The extreme weather condition causes heat exhaustion, heatstroke dehydration in addition to straining infrastructure such as power grids and transportation systems, the release said.

"To address these challenges, it is imperative for authorities to take proactive measures. This includes providing access to cooling centers, issuing heat advisories, and implementing strategies to alleviate urban heat island effects in affected areas," the advisory said.

India reports hundreds of deaths every year due to both extreme heat and cold waves especially among the working class and poor. (end) atk.mt

