India's defence ministry on Friday signed contracts to procure nuclear-capable BrahMos missiles for the navy at a total cost of 195.2 billion rupees ($2.36 billion), the government said in a statement.

India has previously approved purchases of 200 BrahMos missiles. The ministry also signed a contract to purchase a ship borne missile system for 9.88 billion rupees. ($1 = 82.8460 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by YP Rajesh)