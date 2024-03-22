Maruti Suzuki India on Friday recalled over 16,000 units of its two top selling car models due to a defect in its fuel pump motor.

The country's top carmaker said it would recall 11,851 units of Baleno and 4,190 units of WagonR models, manufactured between July and November 20l9.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of fuel pump motor, which in a rare case may lead to engine stalling or engine starting issue," Maruti said.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)