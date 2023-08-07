India's market regulator will review and standardise disclosures made in public offer documents and continuous disclosures made by listed companies, while examining the need for more disclosures at a conglomerate level, it said in its annual report on Monday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will also ask for disclosures around cross holdings - where a publicly-traded company owns stock in another publicly-traded company - and financial transactions within a conglomerate. (Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay in Mumbai, Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)



