The Indian government has extended the tenure of central bank deputy governor T. Rabi Sankar by a year to May 2025, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

The one-year extension would be applicable from May 3, 2024, the order said.

Rabi Sankar is in charge of the foreign exchange, currency, and fintech departments at the central bank.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri in New Delhi; Editing by Ros Russell)