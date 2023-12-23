MUMBAI - India will extend its import duty exemption for lentils until March 2025, according to a government notification issued on Friday, as the world's biggest importer of pulses moves to keep a lid on local prices.

The lower import duty structure on lentils, crude palm oil, crude sunflower oil and crude soyoil was originally set to expire in March 2024. However, the notification showed the duty exemption on lentils will apply until March 2025.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Edmund Klamann)