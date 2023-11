India's central bank does not currently see any signs of stress in housing and vehicle loans, Governor Shakitanta Das said on Wednesday, but cautioned lenders that "all forms of exuberance" must be avoided.

"Banks and non bank financial companies (NBFCs) need to introspect about where potential risks could emerge if business cycle turns," Das said at an event in Mumbai.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; writing by Ira Dugal; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)