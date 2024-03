An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission is arriving in Pakistan for a second and last review of a $3 billion standby arrangement this week, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The four-day review begins on Thursday, said the ministry.

Islamabad secured the last-gasped rescue package last summer to avert a sovereign default.

