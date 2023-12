Sri Lanka's inflation is expected to stand at 6% at the end of January, the central bank governor said on Friday.

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate in December accelerated to 4% from 3.4% in November, the statistics department said on Friday.

A one-off inflation spike of 2%-3% is also expected from a recent rise in VAT, P. Nandalal Weerasinghe said.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; editing by Jason Neely)