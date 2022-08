KABUL: A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan's Kabul on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The quake occurred at around 2.55 am today with the epicentre at 164 km east northeast of Kabul and the depth at 80 km, ANI news agency quoted the centre as saying.

The tremors were felt in a few provinces, however, no casualties have been reported so far.