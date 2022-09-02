President Marcos wants to expand economic relations between the Philippines and the US to help the country recover from the pandemic-induced economic downturn, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez told lawmakers yesterday.

Romualdez issued the statement in response to questions raised during his confirmation hearing before the Commission on Appointments (CA) as envoy to Washington.

The CA confirmed Romualdez's appointment, which he also held during former president Rodrigo Duterte's administration.

The bicameral body also confirmed the appointment of Ambassador Antonio Manuel Lagdameo as the country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

'One important matter that I think President Marcos has made it clear to us is that he would like to increase our economic ties with countries like the United States, mainly because he believes that the economy of the world is at stake, especially after this pandemic,' Romualdez told CA members from the Senate and the House of Representatives.

'We all need to recover from it. And I think the global economy is very important, and that the United States will be able to play a major role, especially in our economic ties. So that was sort of like the marching orders I got from the President,' he said.

Marcos is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month.

Helicopters

Romualdez disclosed the US government is offering to sell some 13 to 14 Blackhawk helicopters that can be upgraded to carry heavier loads to replace the scrapped procurement from Russia.

He said there are also efforts to recover the $38 million downpayment made to Russia in cash or in other type of law enforcement or military equipment.

Romualdez said he was also assured by US authorities they are doing their best to protect Filipinos following the spate of attacks described as 'hate crimes.'

He said the Department of Foreign Affairs has sent diplomatic notes to the US State Department, especially during the height of all the attacks last year.

'In fairness to the Biden administration, they reacted immediately and not only were they able to pass a bill making federal law regarding hate crimes, but also increased their law enforcement agency, specifically in New York,' Romualdez said.

Meanwhile, the Philippines and the US are exploring the possibility of having regular joint exercises of their coast guards in the West Philippine Sea to help secure the country's borders, Romualdez said.

During the envoy's confirmation hearing, Sen. Francis Tolentino noted the arrival this week of a US Coast Guard vessel to participate in a joint exercise with its Philippine counterparts in the West Philippine Sea. The senator asked whether or not the activity could become a regular event.

