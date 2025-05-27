Southeast Asian countries have reached a consensus to have an understanding on how to approach U.S. trade tariffs, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday.

Anwar, who is chair of the regional bloc ASEAN, told a press conference that the leaders had agreed that decisions should not be taken at the expense of any other country, and in proceeding with bilateral trade negotiations with Washington they agreed not to harm other ASEAN partners.

