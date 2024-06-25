Localized thunderstorms will bring isolated rain showers across the country on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected nationwide.

It added that possible flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas during severe thunderstorms.

On the other hand, Metro Manila and portions of Luzon may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered and isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the Southwest Monsoon or habagat.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Palawan also may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the easterlies may also bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.

All of the weather systems may bring possible flash floods or landslides, according to PAGASA.

