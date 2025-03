Indonesia has decided to join New Development Bank, a multilateral bank developed by BRICS member nations, President Prabowo Subianto said on Tuesday.

Joining NDB as a member would help the country accelerate its economic transformation, Prabowo said. The BRICS group also includes Brazil, Russia, South Africa, China, India, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates

