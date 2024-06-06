The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has proposed a budget of at least P25 million from the Cebu City government to help promote Cebu as a preferred investment and tourism destination.

CCCI president Jay Yuvallos said in a press confidence that CCCI is currently seeking approval from the Cebu City Council to commence the private sector's involvement to operationalize and make functional the Cebu Investments Development Concierge Center (CIDCC), alongside other initiatives aimed at assisting Cebu City in reaching its full potential.

Yuvallos is optimistic that the Cebu City Council will support this initiative with an ordinance that ensures the continuity and effectiveness of joint projects, even through changes in political leadership.

The programs that the CCCI will mount under the proposed P25 million annual budget include creating a governance structure, to operate the CIDCC, Intelligence Report, Value Chain development, and marketing.

Yuvallos, who was representing the Philippines in the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC) for six years, and still serves as an alternative representative, said under his leadership the Chamber will prioritize branding and mindset shift.

Offering its hand to the Cebu City government, he added is a good boost for Cebu.

Yuvallos emphasized that all these can be achieved through the chamber's Leadership Agenda, which focuses on four main components.

The first is launching the Invest Cebu Brand, 'Prosper in Paradise,' aimed at showcasing Cebu's unique business and tourism opportunities.

The second component is engaging the whole community on a deeper level to promote inclusive development. The third emphasizes active partnerships, encapsulated by the idea that "Everyone Celebrates in Cebu."

The final component is developing a culture of innovation and creativity across various sectors including trade, industry/manufacturing services, and IT-BPM.

'Before becoming CCCI president, I consulted with people, past presidents, officers, and the CCCI team,' Yuvallos said in an interview.

Through these consultations, he collated different ideas and identified gaps that needed to be addressed.

Yuvallos explained that achieving economic development requires engaging the whole community for inclusive growth and collaborating with various business organizations, the government, and the community. He also stressed the need to promote innovation and creativity in trade, industry/manufacturing service, and IT-BPM (Information Technology-Business Process Management).

He said CCCI is open to establishing partnerships with various chambers, organizations, and businesses across these areas.

'We need to partner with other membership organizations. The call to action is for everyone to come together,' Yuvallos pointed out, adding that 'the world is passing us by.'

CCCI's goals also include implementing legacy projects and setting up innovation hubs and a showroom for small entrepreneurs.

Yuvallos acknowledged the challenge of leading the chamber but expressed his commitment to introducing a 'shift' in mindsets.

'Now, my job is to captain a steady ship and then change perspectives here, changing mindsets there,' he said.

The chamber will continue organizing seminars and pursuing a leadership agenda that engages the whole community.

'We will look at the best people to deliver change and transformation. The Cebu Chamber also plans to convince more MSMEs that it is inclusive,' he stressed.

Achieving these goals is a significant challenge for the chamber. However, Yuvallos said drawing on his vast experience and network, he is well-equipped for the task.

Yuvallos also served as President of the Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation, Inc. and Chairman of Cebu X (International Furniture Exhibition), as the newly elected he pledged to usher in a new era of economic growth and collaborative innovation through his clear vision encapsulated in the Leadership Agenda.

Yuvallos expressed readiness to lead a transformative progress in Cebu's business landscape, bolstering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and positioning Cebu as a center of prosperity through a progressive stance on branding, inclusivity, and dynamic partnerships.

