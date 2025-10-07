U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff strategy has injected uncertainty into global financial markets, exacerbated by legal challenges to the levies and Trump's push for bilateral trade deals. Trump's order on "reciprocal" tariffs for exports from 69 trading partners listing higher import duty rates of 10% to 41% kicked in on August 7, raising the average U.S. import duty to its highest in a century.

The latest round of levies includes a 100% tariff on branded or patented pharmaceutical imports and a 25% duty on heavy-duty trucks, as Trump intensifies efforts to reshape global trade.

Here is a timeline for upcoming events and dates that could have a bearing on U.S. tariff policy:

October 1 The United States imposed a 100% tariff on imports of branded or patented pharmaceutical products, with some exceptions for companies building a manufacturing plant in the United States.

October 6-7 Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said he plans a trip to Washington to discuss economic and security issues and including an October 7 meeting with Trump.

October 14 Trump's 10% tariffs on imported timber and lumber and 25% duties on kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and upholstered furniture come into effect.

November 1

A 25% tariff on all imported medium and heavy-duty trucks will take effect.

November 10 The U.S.-China tariff truce is extended through early November, providing a reprieve during the seasonal surge in imports ahead of the year-end holiday season.

January 1, 2026

Duties will rise further on January 1, 2026 to 30% for upholstered furniture and 50% for cabinets and vanities from countries without trade agreements.

