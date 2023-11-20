The head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said on Monday the Fund was looking forward to "working closely" with Argentina's President-elect Javier Milei.

"We look forward to working closely with him and his administration in the period ahead to develop and implement a strong plan to safeguard macroeconomic stability and strengthen inclusive growth for all," Georgieva said in a post on X.

Argentina elected right-wing libertarian Javier Milei as its new president on Sunday, rolling the dice on an outsider with radical views to fix an economy battered by triple-digit inflation, a looming recession and rising poverty. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Marc Jones)



