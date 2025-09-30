U.S. energy major Exxon Mobil will lay off 2,000 workers globally as part of a long-term restructuring plan, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a memo.

The reductions represent about 3% to 4% of Exxon's global workforce, the Bloomberg report said.

Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Global energy companies have announced thousands of job cuts this year, as the industry navigates weaker crude oil prices and a rapid consolidation.

On Monday, Canadian shale producer Imperial Oil, in which Exxon is a major shareholder, announced plans to cut 20% of its workforce and shutter business in Calgary.

Exxon employed 61,000 people globally at the end of 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sriraj Kalluvila)