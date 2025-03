Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Thursday it would acquire futures trading platform NinjaTrader in a $1.5 billion deal, broadening the scope of its asset offerings and expanding its user base.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader provides retail future trading platform to nearly 2 million traders on desktop and mobile.

(Reporting by Prakhar Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas and Shilpi Majumdar)