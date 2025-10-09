West Pack Lifestyle has entered a new chapter built entirely on franchising. The group now operates more than 40 franchised outlets nationwide, having moved away from corporate-owned stores to ensure agility, sustainability and growth.

“We have seen that franchised stores, led by owner-operators with skin in the game, are more resilient in a challenging retail environment,” says Chris Da Silva, director of West Pack Lifestyle.

“This shift ensures our brand remains strong, our shelves remain full, and our communities continue to have access to affordable essentials.”

The decision reflects wider trends in South Africa’s business landscape. The Franchise Association of South Africa (FASA) highlights that franchising contributes around 15% to GDP and supports nearly half a million jobs. The sector has shown remarkable resilience, with the number of franchisees increasing by 43 percent since 2019, despite tough economic conditions.

West Pack Lifestyle’s franchise model is designed to empower South Africans by providing turnkey businesses that support families and create jobs. Each store employs between 20 and 40 staff, meaning that the opening of just five new outlets represents as many as 100 additional jobs.

“Retail is never without its challenges, but our franchisees have continued to trade well and demonstrate the strength of our brand,” adds Da Silva.

“We are delighted to be a proudly South African business, with about 70 percent of our products locally sourced, and even our imported ranges brought in through local suppliers.”

Recent insights from Stats SA illustrate that the retail sector continues to play a vital role in the country’s economy, with consistent consumer demand for affordable essentials. The Bureau of Market Research (BMR) also projects steady growth in 2025, particularly for retailers that deliver value and convenience – spaces in which West Pack Lifestyle is well positioned to excel.

West Pack Lifestyle remains a sought-after tenant for shopping centres and retail parks. Of the three new stores currently in the pipeline, two sites are situated where the brand previously traded, and landlords have welcomed their return. The brand’s popularity with South African households makes it an anchor tenant that drives consistent foot traffic.

With its transition to a fully franchised model, West Pack Lifestyle is positioning itself for sustainable growth while contributing to South Africa’s economic recovery. The company’s focus remains on value-driven retail, supporting local suppliers, and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs.

