The social media space continues to be the most -sought after for marketers, brand custodians and even consumers, for advert placements, among other channels of communications, as recent survey revealed a 27 per cent growth in the number of sponsored posts, published across social media sites in 2021.

According to a data released by Banklesstimes.com, recently, in Year 2021, social media sites witnessed a hike in the demand for sponsored contents, with the presentation showing that consumer appetite for such contents grew by 26.7 per cent in the year.

Banklesstimes.com’s analysis is designed to help firms understand the possible shifts within the influencer industry, while hinging its conclusions on data from tracking ad campaigns published by the different social media platforms.

A visible trend, noticed in the report, was the clamour for sponsored content, which in turn, saw the sites carry about 3.8 million adverts between them, as against about 3million, published in 2020.

The Report however attributed the growth to several factors, the first of which is the impact and relevance of the Stories feature.

“Social media sites are embracing that element, a fact that’s bumped up the uploading of sponsored stories by 34 per cent.

“On average, the Influencers would post twelve sponsored stories weekly in 2020. This figure rose to sixteen in 2021, pointing to the increased popularity of stories due to how engaging they can be,” the Report stated.

Also, Banklesstimes.com’s analysis revealed the growth of the micro-influencer community, which it says, had a market share of 89 per cent in 2020 which they grew to 91 per cent a year later.

The Report hinged the popularity of micro-influencers, with marketers, on their engagement rates, which it described as ‘higher than their big-name peers’.

It also shows Instagram as the preferred advertisement site, attracting up to 94 per cent of all ad traffic.

While Instagram accounts for 94% of all social media ad campaigns, TikTok and YouTube, the Report says, attracted thirteen and ten percent of ad traffic, respectively in the year, under review.

It acknowledged the growing influence of TikTok, which it says, has continued to attract micro-influencers in their droves.

“Statistics indicate that nearly 38 per cent of the platform’s sponsored posts and commercial content came from influencers with an under 50K following,” the Report says.

Banklesstimes analysis also revealed the growth of micro-influencer community. These had a market share of 89 per cent in 2020, which grew to 91 per cent a year after. The jump, it says, confirmed their dominance within the influencer space.

The Report defined a micro-influencer as any social media account holder having 5,000 – 30,000 followers.

“They are popular with marketers because their engagements rates are higher than their big-name peers. The public tends to find celebrity inflencers detached and unrelatable,” it added.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Akin Adewakun | Lagos