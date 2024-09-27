The University of Johannesburg’s (UJ), Professor Hassina Mouri, has made history as the first female and the first geoscientist from Africa to be elected president of the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS).

Professor Hassina Mouri, a leading figure in medical geology at the University of Johannesburg, has made history as the first female and the first geoscientist from Africa to be elected President of the International Union of Geological Sciences (Image supplied)

Founded in 1961 IUGS is one of the largest global scientific bodies, with over a million geoscientists dedicated to addressing pressing geological challenges.

As president, Prof Mouri will focus on raising global and public awareness of the crucial role of geoscience in our understanding of Earth's systems, history, and resources, and their impact on our wellbeing and that of the ecosystems in general.

Looking forward, Prof Mouri’s vision for the IUGS focuses on promoting global cooperation, enhancing diversity and inclusion, and increasing public understanding of how geosciences impact human health and environmental sustainability.

She is also a strong advocate for ethical leadership, ensuring that all decisions within the Union adhere to the highest standards of integrity.

Develop innovative solutions

Reflecting on her appointment, Prof Mouri expressed her vision for the future, “By putting together our efforts in geoscience, we deepen our understanding of Earth’s systems and natural resources.

“This collaboration enables us to develop innovative solutions for a sustainable future for our planet and communities.

“IUGS is key in building a global geoscientific community, bringing us together with a shared purpose.”

Her leadership will centre on fostering inclusivity, strengthening global partnerships and the collaboration necessary to address global challenges and natural disasters of our times.

Train African scholars

Her career spans several continents, with her innovative work in medical geology aligning closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Dedicated to empowering the next generation of African geologists, Prof Mouri aims to equip them to address the continent's pressing environmental and health challenges.

“My mission is to train African scholars who can explore the link between geology and health, especially in underserved communities,” she says.

In addition to her professional contributions, Prof Mouri shares empowering advice for young females pursuing careers in science, “Pursue your field with passion and commitment. Knowledge is your greatest tool for overcoming challenges and achieving independence. Keep your curiosity alive and never stop learning.”

A trailblazer

Born in Algeria and now based in South Africa, Prof Mouri’s international education and leadership have earned her global recognition.

She has held prominent roles, including chairperson of the South African National Committee for IUGS, and continues to serve the academic field as a convener on the National Research Foundation’s Earth Science rating panel.

Her election as president of IUGS marks both a personal achievement and a testament to UJ's dedication to nurturing global leaders.

Prof Mouri expressed her gratitude to the NRF for nominating her for the IUGS presidency. “I am deeply thankful to the NRF for its trust in me, to the IUGS Council for their strong support, and to UJ for its encouragement throughout this journey.”

Professor Annah Moteetee, executive dean of the Faculty of Science at UJ, commended Prof Mouri’s achievement: “Her presidency marks a new chapter in global leadership. Her success is a testament to UJ’s dedication to empowerment, transformation, and academic excellence. She is a trailblazer, inspiring future leaders.”

