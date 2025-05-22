Bauchi Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for citizens as the topmost responsibility of governments at all levels.

The Governor made the assertion during a recent meeting with the Bauchi Field Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Chief of Field Office (CFO), Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, at the Governor’s Office.

The Governor emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing development challenges and promoting the well-being of Bauchi State’s residents particularly women and children U-5.

Bala Mohammed highlighted his administration’s focus on key areas, including Good Governance which is Ensuring transparency, accountability, and effective leadership.

Healthcare involves improving access to quality healthcare services and promoting healthy living while Education is enhancing education infrastructure, promoting literacy, and supporting skill development.

On Nutrition, he stressed that it is addressing malnutrition and promoting food security through sustainable agriculture and nutrition programmes.

The Governor expressed appreciation for UNICEF’s support and collaboration, emphasizing the importance of partnerships in driving development initiatives.

He, however, lamented that Bauchi State is facing significant development challenges, including malnutrition, which affects the health and well-being of children.

The governor also emphasized the need for capacity building to improve food production and security, enabling citizens to access nutritious food and lead healthy lives.

He then reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continued engagement and partnership with UNICEF and other development partners to improve the lives of citizens and address pressing issues.

He stressed that “By working together, the state aims to achieve sustainable development and promote the well-being of its residents.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, UNICEF Chief of Field Office, commended the Governor’s open-door policy for international organizations and highlighted the significance of strategic planning in achieving quality education, healthcare, and nutrition.

She stressed that the State is yet to release matching funds for the procurement of nutrients for children under the Children Nutrition Fund (CNF) arrangement which is accessible to all interested States.

The CFO also emphasised the importance of Strategic planning in achieving and improving effective quality Education, healthcare delivery, and Nutrition.