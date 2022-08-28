ABU DHABI - Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and follow up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Foundation has implemented an emergency food and medical operation in Sudan.

The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation said the aid consists of 15 tonnes of basic foodstuffs and 15 tonnes of medical supplies to provide relief to those affected by the torrential rains and floods that hit large parts of the country, after declaring a state of emergency in six states.

The Foundation confirmed that the aid focuses in the first phase on reaching affected people and providing them with basic aid, as reports from Sudan indicate that the number of deaths due to rain and floods has risen to 89, in addition to the total collapse of 18,000 homes, and partial collapse of 25,000 homes throughout Sudan.

The medical aid included supplies needed by emergency medical teams and first aid for the injured, in addition to materials for personal care, while foodstuffs included basic items such as rice, flour, sugar, powdered milk, tea and lentils.

The Foundation added that the continuation of delivery of food and medical aid to Sudan is being implemented under the directives of the UAE leadership, stating that it confirms the strong and distinguished relations between the two countries and the UAE's keenness to extend a helping hand to the brotherly people of Sudan.