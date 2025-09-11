Maxe, a leading South African manufacturer of OEM-approved vehicle accessories, is proud to announce that the Maxe RollaTop has officially been approved for sale through Isuzu Motors South Africa’s (IMSAf) dealership network.

This milestone marks a significant expansion in the longstanding partnership between Maxe and IMSAf, with RollaTop set to be available through dealerships nationwide within the next six months - complete with a compatible sportsbar, offering cost and time savings to both dealerships and end customers.

A decade of partnership and innovation

Maxe has been a trusted accessory supplier to Isuzu Motors South Africa for over 10 years, beginning with the stainless-steel nudge bar for the Isuzu KB P190 and KB MY07. Over the years, Maxe has expanded its OEM-aligned product range, including the first-ever truck bar for Isuzu’s F-Series.

This collaboration continues to evolve with every new Isuzu model, facelift, and customer requirement - cementing Maxe’s role as a strategic partner in developing functional, high-performance accessories tailored to the Isuzu lineup.

Why choose the Maxe RollaTop?

The Maxe RollaTop is designed to meet the real-world demands of utility, durability, and security - without compromising on style or ease of installation.

Key features include:



- Quick and easy installation - Can be fitted in under an hour!



- Advanced drainage system - Prevents water pooling and improves longevity.



- OEM-tested durability - Vibration and performance tested.



- Pre-assembled option - Can be delivered pre-assembled, reducing workshop time and costs.

Industry-leading quality standards

Maxe is the only IATF 16949-certified accessory manufacturer in South Africa, aligning with global automotive quality management standards. This ensures our products not only meet but exceed OEM expectations.

Learn more

For dealership orders, technical specifications, or partnership opportunities:

Tel: +27 31 713 2200

Email: sales@maxe.co.za

Website: www.maxe.co.za

WhatsApp: 0790312085

About Maxe

Maxe is a South African-based manufacturer of high-quality, OEM-approved automotive accessories, serving leading brands with tailored solutions in stainless steel, polymer, and aluminium design. With a strong focus on innovation, engineering excellence, and customer service, Maxe continues to set the standard in B2B accessory manufacturing.

